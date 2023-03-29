Willis tosses tw0-hitter as Hurricane blanks Blue Lions

WILMINGTON — Toria Willis pitched a two-hitter as Wilmington defeated Washington Senior 11-0 Wednesday in non-league softball action on the WHS diamond.

The Hurricane (2-0 on the year) banged out 12 hits with Nevaeh Blackburn and Lauren Diels leading the way. Both had two hits and drove in three runs. Diels hit her first career homerun in the win.

The defense was “flawless” behind Willis, coach Brian Spurlock said.

Willis had a perfect game through three innings and retired the first 10 batters she faced.

March 29, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 10, Washington 0

WA^0^0^0^0^0^(0)

WI^1^8^2^0^x^(11)

(0) WASHINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Shaw 3-0-0 Smith 2-0-1-0 Hammock 2-0-1-0 Haithcock 2-0-0-0 Knisley 2-0-0-0 Mead 2-0-0-0 Hixon 2-0-0-0 Burns 0-0-0-0 Wilson 1-0-0-0 Bartruff 1-0-0-0 Martin 1-0-1-0 Ragland 0-0-0-0

(11) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 2-2-0-0 Applegate 3-1-2-0 Blackburn 3-1-2-3 Diels 3-2-2-3 Murdock 3-1-1-1 Trentman 3-1-2-1 Riley 3-2-2-1 Murtland 3-0-1-0 Kretchek 2-1-0-1

2B: W-Blackburn, L. Diels ,Trentman, Riley

HR: W-L. Diels

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Willis (W, 1-0)^5^3^0^0^1^1