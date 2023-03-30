BMS inducts new class into National Junior Honor Society

On Friday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m., Blanchester Middle School inducted the new class into the Gene Williams Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society. Thirty-two new members were inducted.

Middle school principal Ryan Briggs welcomed all guests. The candlelight ceremony included speeches from many current members. Chapter president Nathan Dawley welcomed parents and family members in his speech. Christian Velez-Grisales spoke about membership requirements to get into NJHS. Caroline Myers followed him discussing national honor. Jade Jackson addressed the crowd regarding personal honor.

A fantastic musical selection was performed by Mylena Coker and Karlee Williams entitled, “Believe.” Seb Eriksson then gave his speech on scholarship. Abby Thomas spoke on leadership. Eli Miller expressed the importance of service in his speech. Next, Rylee Griffith talked about citizenship. Miley Gustin finished off the speeches by speaking about character. Before the new members were inducted, Owen Koch led the crowd in a prayer.

Along with the previously mentioned students involved in the speeches, the following current members helped welcome the new members in the chapter by presenting them with their chapter pin and candle. Other current members include: Carleena Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Paityn Conley, Wyatt Faulkner, Leah Hunley, Evelyn Kohler, Ava Lanham, Chase Mulvihill, Kylar Perkins, Hayden Phillips, Kennedy Renick, Cooper Reynolds, Lily Rice, Kane Scott, Laylla Sears, Brian White, and Corbin Williams. Blanchester Middle School teachers called new members to the stage and handed out certificates. Current members pinned new members and gave them their candles.

During the receiving of the certificates former Blanchester Schools employee, Paul Shivers beautifully played the piano. The 32 new members included seventh graders: Landon Abt, Carter Bicknell, Riley Binkley, Mylena Coker, Kaeley Crothers, Aisley Czaika, Cooper Dameron, Drew Davenport, Levi Faulkner, Molly Grant, Shelby Jones, Reece Ledford, Sayler Lykins, Frankie McIntosh, Dreyden Nared, Carlie Panetta, Ayden Popson, Szofia Roush, Braxton Short, Tatum Strange, and Claire Wilson. New eighth grade members include: Brayden Behymer, Caelyn Cruea, Colton Daniels, Katelyn Hinkle, Isabella Kelly, Addison Lewis, Blake Parian, Elijah Pell, Haven Reeves, Ethan Reynolds, and Samuel Woolridge.

Mrs. Carruthers, advisor of the NJHS, led new members in the NJHS pledge and thanked everyone for attending. A former counselor and NJHS advisor at Blanchester, Joanne Hale, bequeathed money to the program, which allowed them to purchase new things for the ceremony that will be used for years to come. There were refreshments in the cafeteria following the ceremony.