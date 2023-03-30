East Clinton set to digitize confidential records

East Clinton Local Schools will digitize educational confidential records of students who graduated in the years 2017 and 2018.

As part of the process, these records will be scanned and destroyed this summer, as per the East Clinton records retention schedule.

Confidential records include transcripts, immunization records, attendance records, grade cards, copies of birth certificates and Social Security cards.

If you would like to have the hard copy of your cumulative records, please notify the high school prior to June 1.

Anyone wishing to obtain his or her confidential records must call the high school at 937-584-2474 or email Kristin Bosier at [email protected] before June 1.

The records will be available for pickup sometime in September 2023. These records will need to be picked up by the individual themselves and show proof of identification upon receiving the records.

You will be notified when they are available, and you will have 10 days to pick them up once notified or they will be destroyed.