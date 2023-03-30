ECMS students learn about respect, understanding

On March 22, 23, and 24, East Clinton Middle School students participated in an adventure at YMCA Camp Kern.

Thirty-five ECMS students embarked on a journey to learn about respect, understanding, and teamwork. Students are split into family groups where high school counselors guide them through team building activities. Students are taught the importance of teamwork and respect in order to help make their school a better place. Students all participate in bully prevention education with Jim “Jimbo Gator” Boland. Students learn about the negative impacts of bullying.

ECMS currently participates in two camps per year. ECMS Project TRUST would like to extend a “thank you” to Camp Kern, Jim and Sheilah Boland, ECMS Principal Matt Melnek, and all of the amazing sponsors that we have had along the way.

For more photos and info, please check out @EastClintonTRUST on Facebook and Instagram.

ECPT will be hosting its annual Swinging for TRUST event this summer at Snow Hill in order to keep camp costs down for the students. If you have any questions or would like to support ECPT, send an email to [email protected]

Twenty-four East Clinton Middle School students recently participated in an adventure at YMCA Camp Kern. Submitted photos