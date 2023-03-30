Tackett pitches Hurricane to 7-2 win over Bulldogs

WILMINGTON — Jayden Tackett scattered six hits as Wilmington defeated Batavia 7-2 Thursday in SBAAC American Division baseball on the WHS diamond.

Tackett did not walk a batter while striking out nine. Only one of the runs allowed was earned.

Alex Massie had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Jake Stephens led with three hits.

SUMMARY

March 30, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 7 Batavia 2

B^0^0^1^0^1^0^0^(2-6-0)

W^1^0^0^1^2^3^x^(7-12-4)

(7) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Tackett 4-1-2-0 Flint 3-2-2-1 Stephens 4-1-3-0 Nichols 3-2-2-0 Platt 3-0-1-2 Harmeling 3-0-0-0 Massie 3-1-2-2 Tolliver 3-0-0-0 Milliner 3-0-0-1 TOTALS 29-7-12-6

2B: W-Platt, Flint

HBP: Nichols, Harmeling

SB: Nichols, Massie

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Tackett (W)^7^6^2^1^0^9

Jayden Tackett (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Alex Massie (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Landon Flint (Elizabeth Clark Photo)