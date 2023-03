WILMINGTON — Six errors on defense led to Wilmington’s first softball loss of the season Thursday, 7-4 to Batavia.

The SBAAC American Division defeat leaves the Hurricane 2-1 overall, 0-1 in the conference. Batavia is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

WHS had three hits but was the beneficiary of nine bases on balls and two hit batters.

Lauren Diels pitched well, hurling seven innings and giving up just three earned runs. She struck out seven and walked two.

Toria Willis (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Lilly Trentman (Elizabeth Clark Photo) Jaydin Applegate (Elizabeth Clark Photo)