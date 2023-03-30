Western Brown scores big late, beats Blan 15-5

MT. ORAB — Western Brown scored 11 runs in the final three innings and defeated Blanchester 15-5 Thursday in non-league softball action.

Blanchester (0-4) led 5-4 going to the bottom of the fourth but the Broncos scored four runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

“Against a team like Western Brown, you need to play pretty much a perfect game,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said.

Lydia Peters hit her first homerun of the year in the second to put BHS up 5-3.

“We had some really good moments, especially at the plate the first two innings,” Grogg said. “But, after the second inning and a pitching change by Western Brown, our bats went silent and we were unable to add any more run. Bailey Dawley pitched well in relief, but Western Brown really made her work, going deep in the count in the majority of their at bats.”

SUMMARY

March 30, 2023

@Western Brown High School

B^3^2^0^0^0^0^(5-6-5)

WB^3^1^0^4^4^3^(15-11-1)

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 Peters 2-2-1-2 Davenport 3-1-2-0 Lansing 3-1-0-0 B. Dawley 2-0-1-1 Bare 3-0-1-1 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 Falgner 3-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 2-0-0-0 Pell 1-0-0-0

2B: Davenport

SB: M. Blankenbeckler

SAC: B. Dawley

HBP: Peters

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Q. Dawley^0.1^0^3^3^4^0

B. Dawley (L)^5.1^11^12^5^3^1