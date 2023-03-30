Wildcats can put it away, lose to Trailblazers 13-10

CINCINNATI — With the lead on three different occasions, Blanchester was unable to hold on and lost to the Cincinnati Trailblazers 13-10 Thursday in non-league baseball.

“We let that one slip away,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “We had the lead three different times including going into the bottom of the seventh and could not find a way to finish.”

Ty Miller had a double, a homerun and drove in five runs.

Dre Dees had two hits. Bryce Sipple hit a two-run homer for BHS. Jansen Wymer had a single and RBI while Sammy Roush tripled and drove in two teammates.

“Our pitching struggled,” said Lawson. “We threw four different guys that totaled 191 pitches and 13 walks. We can’t give up that many free bases and expect to win.

“On the bright side, our beats began to heat up. The challenge is learning how to put it all together on the same day. That’s when it starts to be real fun. We will get there.”