Hurricane eSports team returning to regional tournament

For the second year in the a row, the Wilmington High School eSports team has qualified for post-season in-person play.

This year the Overwatch Team will play in the regional tournament at the University of Cincinnati eSports gaming facility.

Last year the school’s Rocket League team made it to the regional at Miami University.

Regular season play completed this week and the Overwatch team clinched second place in their league which secures a spot in the postseason. The final must-win match was against Edgewood and the team got the sweep 3-0. This puts the team at 5-2 on the season behind league leader Indian Lake who is 7-0.

More info about the growing sport of high school eSports can be found at: https://www.esportsohio.org/home

In the photo, left to right, front row, Kaleb Hogsett; middle row, Carter DeVoe, Nathan Ritze, Kayden Thiel, Nathyn Fulton, captain Phil Fulton, Dirk Rinehart; back row, Coltin Hicks (Ohio eSports All-Area Team), captain Brayden Cioca, Tristan Parsley, Jake Roudebush, Hayden Johnson, Bryant Murphy. (Submitted Photo)