Opening the doors to history

Shelby Boatman, executive director of the Clinton County History Center, was recently presented with a certificate of congratulations by Vicki Knauff, director of the Highland County Historical Society.

The History Center is celebrating its 75th year of incorporation as a museum in 2023. To honor the anniversary, Vicki Knauff visited the Center during its open house event on March 25. The certificate reads: “Congratulations to the Clinton County History Center on the 75th anniversary of preserving, educating, and promoting Clinton County History & Genealogy. The Highland County Historical Society extends their best wishes to your future endeavors.”

The open house style event hosted by the Center recently welcomed approximately 100 visitors to the museum for its 2023 season grand reopening. For the anniversary, the museum has developed a new exhibit featuring memories from the past 75 years. Entitled, “Through the Years: Celebrating 75 Years of the Historical Society,” the display features 75 artifacts – one from each year of its existence. Founded in 1948 by a group of forward thinking individuals, the Society and Center have continued to uphold their mission of Clinton County’s history and genealogy.

The first regular meeting was announced for Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. in the Courthouse Auditorium. President, H.H. Thorne, presided and opened the meeting by saying, “History has been made in Clinton County since the days of the pioneers and is continuing to be made; we want to preserve the records of the past, and continue to record it as it goes along.”

Early founding members included: HH Thorne, Mrs. Harry Hague Jr. (Florence), Claire Hague, Charles Starbuck, Ethel Hayes, Eldon Hayes, Judge Frank Clevenger, Mrs. WJ Galvin, MD Barns, Mrs. Louise Lieurance, and Judge Hugh Wright.

Tours of the exhibit are available Thursdays and Fridays, 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2p.m. Active members are free, non-members are $5 for self-touring or $10 for docent led tours. To learn more about the exhibit or organization, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.

