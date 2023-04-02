Marietta nets 10 in a row, defeats WC 13-2

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Ten unanswered goals propeled Marietta to a 13-2 win over Wilmington College Saturday in Ohio Athletic Conference lacrosse at Townsend Field.

Garrett Murrell (18th goal of season) and Andy Kathman scored goals for Wilmington. The Quakers trailed 2-1 but the Pioneers netted 10 straight goals to take control of the match.

Cody Everly had 13 saves in goal for Wilmington. WC was outshot 50-17 and turned the ball over 37 times.

Wilmington will play Ohio Northern 7 p.m. Wednesday at Townsend Field.