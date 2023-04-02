Waynesville grad Dietz performs well at Centre Invitational

DANVILLE, Ky. — Madison Dietz was involved in all the scoring for the Wilmington College women’s track and field team at the Centre Invitational on a windy Saturday.

The Waynesville High School graduate scored in two jumping events, one of which was a season-best leap of 17-3.5 for a fourth-place finish in the long jump. The other jump was a fifth-place mark of 33-4.5 in the triple jump.

In track events, Dietz placed sixth in the 100-meter dash in 12.83 seconds. The senior also teamed with Kylee Schafer, Rachel Spanfellner and Jaineen Smith to finish fifth in the 4×100-meter relay.

The discus and hammer throw were canceled due to unsafe conditions caused by wind.

Wilmington returns to action at the Muskingum Tri-Meet Thursday.