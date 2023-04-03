Friends of the Library holds meeting

The March 28 meeting of Friends of the Library (FOL) was open at 2:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Library Kirk Room. President Jim Hayslip passed a sign-in sheet along with the present agenda and the previous secretary report. Treasurer Kathy Kral gave the current treasurer report. Both were approved as read.

The sorting of donated books is continuing. Special thanks goes to members Vicki Wilson and Jennilou Grotevant who, unable to attend the meetings, have spent considerable time designating books for the Free Library Room (adjacent to the Wilmington Library front desk). While those books are free, a donation is appreciated. Judy Elam motioned that large print books be moved to a higher shelf in the room for easier access, which was approved.

The FOL members offered to pay for a small plaque/sign to designate that the “Reading Tree” and “Children’s Bench” in the Children’s Library were underwritten by our organization.

A donation was approved to help sponsor the “Clinton County Reads” dinner Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Moyer Room. Kathy Kral will take the opportunity to explain FOL to attendees.

A sample of the new book mark was distributed and approved. An addition will be the history of FOL printed on the back. Jennifer Sabin will be picking up the boxes designated for the April 8 Antique Show at Roberts Arena. Kathy Kral and Ann Kuehn will organize the free children’s books on the rack in the public library.

Dana Dunn and Mike Wells suggested that a web page is likely to attract more interest in FOL than the previous brochure. Mike will investigate recruiting Wilmington College Students to design the page, which FOL will underwrite.

Members present, not previously mentioned: Krista Barr, Bob Risinger, Dorthy and Bruce Henry, Stephanie Boris, Barbara Muller, and Georger Cook. The FOL encourages interested individuals to attend the monthly meetings, held the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2:30 p.m. in the Wilmington Library Kirk Room.