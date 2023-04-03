G-Men top Astros, continue run of 5-0 wins

GEORGETOWN — Defending SBAAC National Division champion Georgetown blanked East Clinton 5-0 Monday on the Brown County tennis courts.

The G-Men have won 13 straight conference matches. They are 4-0 this season with all four wins by a 5-0 score.

East Clinton is 0-3 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 3, 2023

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Stephan Lozano was def by Jaxson Marks 0-6, 0-6

2-Nathan Dunn was def by Alex Underwood 0-6, 0-6

3-Kasen Terrell was def by Morgan Campbell 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Carmen Brown were def by Jayson Marks, Jackson Galley 0-6, 0-6

2-Gretchen Boggs, Brooklyn Hamilton were def by Tibon Fears, Aiden Brannon 0-6, 0-6

Junior Varsity

1-Teddy Murphy III was def by Jackson Galley 0-8

Carmen Brown and Mitchell Ellis (Submitted Photo) Nathan Dunn (Submitted Photo)