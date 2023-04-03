Georgetown posts win over Blanchester 7-3

BLANCHESTER — Georgetown defeated Blanchester 7-3 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball at the BHS diamond.

Blanchester is 0-5 overall, 0-2 in the conference. Georgetown is 1-2 in the National Division.

The Wildcats did not commit an error on defense but stranded six runners in scoring position. Georgetown had just four hits.

SUMMARY

April 3, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Georgetown 7, Blanchester 3

G^4^0^2^0^0^0^1^(7-4-2)

B^0^1^2^0^0^0^0^(3-5-0)

(3) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Q Dawley 3-0-1-0, Peters 4-1-1-0, Davenport 4-1-2-1, Lansing 3-0-0-1, B. Dawley 2-0-0-0, Bare 3-1-0-0, Tedrick 3-0-1-0, Pell 3-0-0-0, M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0

3B: Davenport

SB: Lansing, Peters

HBP: B. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^7^4^7^6^7^6