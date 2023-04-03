No. 5 BW takes two from WC baseball

WILMINGTON – Baldwin Wallace University, ranked No. 5 in the most recent D3baseball.com Top 25 Poll, swept the Wilmington College baseball team Sunday at Tewksbury Delaney Field in Ohio Athletic Conference action, winning game one 5-2 in 12 innings and the nightcap 12-2.

In game one, WC starting pitcher Aaron Boster received a no-decision despite a quality start of eight innings and two earned runs with five strikeouts on 128 pitches. Trent Mendenhall dipped to 2-3 on the season taking the loss in relief despite pitching four innings of scoreless baseball before the 12th.

WC had 11 hits with Tyler Shaneyfelt, Kyle Jennings, Jesse Reliford and Caleb Scott all with multiple hits.

The Quakers stole six bases and were caught once. The hosts were 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position, 3-for-22 with runners on base and 0-for-6 with the bases loaded.

Dominic Depa, and Shaneyfelt knocked in runs for Wilmington.

In the nightcap, Clinton-Massie product Luke Chappie fell to 0-2 on the season allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings.

J.C. Calhoun led WC in defeat going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Shaneyfelt had an RBI.

Wilmington (8-13, 0-4 OAC) hosts Asbury University for a single game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.