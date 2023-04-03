Yellow Jackets sweep Quakers in OAC opener

BEREA, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team couldn’t solve pitcher Marisa Hall in a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference defeats at Baldwin Wallace Sunday. The Yellow Jackets took game one 3-0 and won the nightcap 12-2 in five innings.

The Quaker offense struggled in both games, tallying just five hits in a dozen innings. In game, Hall struck out 15 batters including the side in the seventh for the victory. WC starter Izzy Rothrock gave her team a chance to win, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in six innings.

Logann Julian and Lindsey Carter had the only two WC hits.

In the nightcap, Hall pitched the first three innings and allowed just a solo home run to Carter in the third.

Alexis Stringfellow suffered her second defeat of the season for WC

Carter, Samantha Schwab and Olivia Doll had the three Quaker hits.

Wilmington (10-8, 0-2 OAC) hosts Muskingum 3 p.m. Tuesday.