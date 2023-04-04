Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between March 27 and March 31:

• Jimmy Hamm Jr., 33, of Midland, failure to comply, no operator’s license, no tail lights violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (165 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $340 court costs. Hamm must take part in supervised probation, must have no contact with the incident location, and must consume no alcohol or non-prescribed drugs of any kind. Hamm must take part in follow up substance counseling as directed.

• Tyquan Davis-Jackson, 35, of Wilmington, domestic violence, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $340 court costs. Davis-Jackson must take part in supervised probation and continue/complete counseling with Talbert House.

• Amy Kiphart, 52, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Kiphart must not commit any further offenses for one year, non-reporting probation will be monitored and must have no contact with the victim.

• Terri Reed, 35, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Reed must commit no further offenses for one year, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and continue any treatment.

• Corey Crothers, 31, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Crothers must commit no further offenses for one year, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and have no contact with the incident location.

• Melinda Wise, 39, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs.

• Katherine Short, 34, of Sabina, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Short must have no contact with the victim and their property, must commit no further offenses for one year, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Jason Huffer, 37, of Greenfield, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Charles McIntosh, 63, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs.

• Alexis Phillips, 22, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs. The contraband was ordered to be destroyed.

• Johnathan Tuller, 22, of Wilmington, two counts of marijuana possession, fined $75, assessed $340 court costs.

• Levin Bambic, 24, of Sabina, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs.

• Richard Herron, 55, drug paraphernalia, fined $75, assessed $170 court costs.

• John Norton II, 41, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $150 (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Donald Cody, 34, of Martinsville, two counts of assault. Sentencing has stayed. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

