Southern State students inducted into the PTK honor society

The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a March 30 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus.

Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To be considered for membership, a student needs to maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 12 semester credit hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree.

The lo­cal chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, is one of nearly 1,000 chapters in two-year colleges around the world. Membership in PTK—like its parallel for four-year colleges, Phi Beta Kappa— increases scholarship and job opportunities in university and college programs.

New inductees, from Southern State, include Jade Hawthorn of Highland County, Tequise Johnson of Hamilton County, Alexander Longacre of Brown County, Dakota Luther of Brown County, Lily Martin of Brown County, Jordan Owens of Brown County, Amber Scott of Adams County, Garrett Wahl of Clinton County, and Amberlynn Whitaker of Brown County.

Three honorary members were also inducted during the evening’s festivities. They include SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin of Clinton County, SSCC Director of Marketing Elizabeth Burkard of Highland County, and SSCC Technology Coordinator Tyler Bick of Highland County.

“The induction ceremony is a wonderful celebration of our members achieving academic success at SSCC, one that can be shared with their support team, made up of family, friends, faculty, and staff,” says Susan Morris, PTK Student Advisor. Morris went on to say, “For some, it is just the beginning of a journey to develop as scholars and leaders.”

PTK officers include 2022-23 President Robert “Alex” Bradshaw, Vice President of Communications Racquel Browder, Vice President of Leadership Todd Guden, Vice President of Scholarship Carly Bingaman, Vice President of Service Amanda Hitt, and Vice President of Fellowship & Membership Vanessa Rice.

“Our current officer team is in the process of leading the SSCC Alpha Omicron Eta Chapter in the achievement of the coveted 5-star chapter status for the 3rd consecutive year. I am so very proud and excited for our chapter’s possibility of Ohio Regional and PTK International recognition at the annual Catalyst PTK Convention to be held in Columbus, Ohio from April 20-22, 2023,” says Morris.

To learn more about PTK at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/students/ptk.shtml.