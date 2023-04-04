Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:35 p.m. on March 27, deputies received a report involving a missing person. According to the report, deputies responded to the 5600 block of State Route 28 in New Vienna where a male reported his friend had not returned home after walking the caller’s dog (a brown German Shepard). Deputies were advised the walk started in the morning and when he returned home in the afternoon the missing friend and the dog weren’t home. The report indicates the missing male – a 59-year-old New Vienna male – drives a 2012 silver Toyota Camry. The report also notes the male was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt, and a green/white/blue flannel. The male was also described as “highly paranoid” but also had no medical conditions or mental disabilities and no known addictions. A BOLO was issued to the adjacent counties.

• At 6:25 p.m. on March 25, deputies discovered suspected narcotics and drug-use instruments during a traffic stop around U.S. 68 South and Haynes Road in Blanchester/Washington Township. The report lists six orange cap syringes, a marijuana roach, and two twin foil wraps with an unknown white powdery substance. A 35-year-old Cincinnati male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:25 p.m. on March 22, a Blancheter male reported he was being harassed via telecommunication by a male acquaintance in Goshen, Alabama.

• At 11:31 a.m. on March 25, a Midland male reported a 54-year-old Goshen female wrote a check for $1,650 in his name.

• At 4:30 p.m. on March 23, a 65-year-old Leesburg male reported someone used his identity to apply for unemployment benefits.

• At 9:51 a.m. on March 23, a 42-year-old Sabina male reported someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his info.

