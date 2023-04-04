Hurricane takes down Falcons in SBAAC softball 16-3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Lauren Diels struck out 13, Toria Willis blasted her first high school homer and Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 16-3 Monday in SBAAC American Division softball at the CM diamond.

“Diels did a very good job, keeping us off balance with mixing her pitches,” Massie coach Brandon Lewis said.

Wilmington moves to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the American Division.

Clinton-Massie is 0-2, with both games being conference games.

Wilmington took advantage of 9 bases on balls and five hit batters by Clinton-Massie pitchers. WHS led 9-0 and finished with 10 hits.

Willis reached base five times and drove in four runs in all. The homerun was the first of her high school career, WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. Naveah Blackburn had three hits.

“Maddie Courson did a good job pitching, unfortunately we had some errors that extended innings and you can not do that when you are facing a team that does a good job making contact,” Lewis said. “We are seeing some good things, ust have to continue to work and improve each day.”

SUMMARY

April 3, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 16, Clinton-Massie 3

W^5^1^2^1^0^3^4^(16)

CM^0^0^0^2^1^0^0^(3)

(16) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 2-3-1-4 Applegate 2-1-1-2 Blackburn 5-1-3-2 Diels 4-2-2-0 Murdock 4-2-2-2 Trentman 2-1-1-2 Robison 2-0-0-1 Riley 2-0-1-2 Murtland 2-1-0-0 Zurface 2-3-0-0 Reynolds 4-1-1-1

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-1-3-0, O. Ward 4-0-0-0 Doyle 3-1-1-1 Davis 3-0-1-0 Crombie 3-0-1-1 Green 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 3-0-0-0 Courson 3-0-0-0 Neeley 2-0-0-0

2B: CM-Branham, Crombie

HR: CM-Doyle; W-Willis

SB: W-Robison, Zurface, Reynolds

SAC: W-Applegate

HBP: CM-Neely; W-Willis 2, Diels, Robison, Zurface

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

L. Diels (W)^7^6^3^1^0^13