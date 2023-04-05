‘A message of hope and light’

WILMINGTON — A local is hoping her book inspires others who find themselves in a difficult position.

Victoria Ellen, of Wilmington, through Orange Frazier Press, published her memoir “Painting in the Rain: A True Story of Trickerie and Triumph,” which details her life. In particular, she writes about the alleged abuse she had to deal with from her ex-husband, Daryl Robert Harrison, who is currently serving time in federal prison for fraud.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Ohio, Harrison was found guilty of 10 counts of various federal fraud crimes. Harrison was accused of defrauding at least 14 victims of more than $800,000. He did this while pretending to be a royal prince from the African country, Ghana.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

One of the motivators that convinced her to write this book was her loved ones telling her it was a worthy story to tell. She told the News Journal that every time she’d give an update on what had been going on, her friends would respond with: “You got to write a book.”

A book that inspired her with writing, but also inspired her around the time she left Harrison in 2003, was Dr. Petti Wagner’s“Murdered Heiress: Living Witness.” The level of hope she got from that book also comes from her book.

She described this part of her life as long and arduous, but she hopes this can help compel others to keep moving forward to the end of their journey.

“I did a lot of mental health therapy. I relied on my faith. And pulled on family and friends for encouragement along the way,” she said.

When her book was finally published two weeks ago, she was overwhelmed with emotions as she held the physical copy.

“I literally broke down in tears. I was really a bit of a mess,” she said. “It’s been a battle for 20 years that I’ve been fighting. To finally see justice being served in the case … and have this story as a message of hope and a light for people is overwhelming and exciting.”

To purchase the book, visit victoriaellen.co

A black-tie premiere event will be hosted at The Murphy at 7 p.m. on May 5.

