Mersch Chiropractic Care holds ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON — Mersch Chiropractic Care held a private ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, April 1 in celebration of its recent opening.

A large crowd of friends and family came out to enjoy the event and support Dr. Eric Mersch, chiropractor and owner, and his staff.

Dr. Mersch has previously practiced at the same location for seven years under Rohlfs Chiropractic Care of Wilmington, when the practice transitioned to Mersch Chiropractic Care on Jan. 1, 2023. Over the years, Dr. Mersch has been committed to his clients and the greater community, according to a news release.

“I want to thank everyone for their support over the years — it seems surreal as we’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” he said. “Our goal is to help our patients get out of pain and back to the things they enjoy, and we hope that this new transition shows our commitment to and investment in the Clinton County community.”

Mersch Chiropractic Care offers the same wide range of high level therapeutic services, including chiropractic, active release technique, cupping, dry needling, and functional rehabilitation exercises.

The office is located on the Wilmington College campus in the Center for Sports Sciences building, 720 Elm St., Suite A, Wilmington. This unique location houses the Mersch Chiropractic Care office along with Drayer Physical Therapy, Beacon Orthopaedics, and Clinton Memorial Hospital Imaging allowing for a truly medically integrated setting.

Call 937-566-0171, visit www.merschchiropracticcare.com, or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment and learn more about Mersch Chiropractic Care.