U.S. Rep. Wenstrup visits Wilmington College

WILMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s visit to Wilmington College Tuesday included meeting interim president Corey Cockerill and a tour of WC’s Academic Farm.

Accompanied by his field representative, Anthony Spaetzel, Wenstrup learned about the College’s hallmark for hands-on learning, its prominent academic programs, opportunities for leadership development and the rich history of the institution, in addition to the challenges facing small rural institutions and the recent change in the College’s leadership.

Also, featured was a stop at the Academic Farm, where Wenstrup had an opportunity to meet students and members of the faculty. In addition to Cockerill, the Republican Congressman representing Ohio’s Second District met with WC trustees Dan Buckley and Jonathan McKay; Sigrid Solomon, vice president for student affairs; Joe Bull, vice president for advancement; and Ellen Short, director of philanthropy and the former field representative for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.