Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Martinsville male for alleged criminal trespass at 8:35 a.m. on April 2. The arrest took place at the 200 block of Greene Road in Martinsville/Clark Township. The victim is indicated to be a relative of the suspect’s.

• At 7:03 p.m. on April 1, deputies received a report of communication harassment from a Port William female. A 58-year-old Port William male, a relative of the victim, was listed as a suspect. The same male was listed as a suspect in a disorderly conduct report occurring at the 200 block of Main Street in Port William. The suspect would be charged with alleged disorderly conduct in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• At 11:25 a.m. on March 29, an 82-year-old male reported he was scammed out of $5,000. No further details were listed.

• At 2:20 p.m. on March 29, a 44-year-old Sunbury male reported his son’s trailer was taken from the 200 block of East Mount Pleasant Road in Wilmington/Union Township.

