EMA assessing damage from severe storm

WILMINGTON — Local agencies are assessing damage from Wednesday evening’s severe storm system.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency is conducting research for its system.

Thomas Breckel, EMA’s director, is asking locals to provide reports of damage done to their homes/residences no later than 6 p.m. this Friday, April 7. He is asking for photos to be provided along with the report.

According to a post by Breckel, the damage assessment is “a quick FEMA process to help measure the magnitude of damage and impact of a disaster. The total number of homes destroyed, as well as the number rated with major, minor, and affected, can be critical in making Individual Assistance program support available through the Stafford Act.”

He indicated the process is not related to any insurance claim process.

The assessment is conducted when a sufficient enough storm has caused damage across a community and is conducted within 12 to 36 hours, depending on the severity and impact of the storm.

“Making an online report greatly speeds up the process, gives local officials a better idea of the area impacted, and where to concentrate efforts,” said Breckel’s post, adding, “waiting to the last minute is not helpful in this effort.”

There are four ratings/degrees of damage the EMA is looking for: affected, where the damage to the home is mostly cosmetic; minor, where it’s repairable non-structural damage; major, where the home has structural damage or other significant damage that requires extensive repairs; and destroyed, where the home is a “total loss.”

The website includes damage assessment charts for single-family dwellings and mobile homes. It also includes flood damage assessments for both types of housing.

To submit a damage report, visit https://report-oh-clinton.orioncentral.com/

