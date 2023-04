ADAMS TOWNSHIP-In a battle of SBAAC American Division titans, Goshen blanked Clinton-Massie 5-0 Thursday on the CM courts.

“They are a good team that doesn’t make many mistakes,” Clinton-Massie coach Rod Amburgy said.

The Falcons are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the American.

The Warriors are on top in the loop with a 4-0 mark. They are 5-0 overall.