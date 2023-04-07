Brooks among WC winners at Muskingum Invitational

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team set three meet record in a third-place team finish at the Muskingum Invitational Thursday.

On the women’s side, Kylee Schafer tallied two top-three finishes for the Quakers. The sophomore ran a runner-up time of 1:02.31 in the 400-meter dash and placed third in the 200-meter dash by crossing the finish line in 26.91 seconds. Teammate Rachel Spanfellner also placed in the 400, taking fourth in 1:07.26.

Other notable track finishes for the Quakers included Kaitlyn Rauch’s third-place time of 21:58.68 in the 5,000-meter run and Julia Bystom crossing the finish line in seventh (6:37.25) in the 1,500-meter run.

In field events, Amy Myers’ heave of 115-3 placed her third in the discus while Lexi Grice threw the shot put 33-3 and placed sixth. The WC duo of Lucy Trout and Camya Calloway rounded out the day in the hammer throw as Trout took fifth (127-1) and Calloway placed sixth (123-3

The WC men’s throws group showed well again Thursday as the Quakers went 1-2-3-4 in the hammer throw. JJ Durr (188-6) won the event and set a meet record while teammates Nathan Borgan (185-9), Andrew Pacifico (178-2) and Nate Marcum (172-3) were right behind.

Brett Brooks claimed victory in the discus with a meet-record heave of 153-11 and also placed third in the shot put (47-11.75).

Brayden Jones was third in the pole vault (11-3.75). Sam Eastes was second (151-9) and Joel O’Brien (123-1) was fourth in the javelin.

In track events, Tate Yoder set a meet record in the 1,500-meter run with a winning time of 4:06.15. Dane Klosterman finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.33 seconds). Gabe Moore was runner-up in the 5,000-meter run in 16:32.41 in the 5,000-meter run

Wilmington will send two individuals – Simon Heys and Noah Tobin – to run in the 10,000-meter run at the Lee Flames Invitational in Cleveland, Tenn., tonight.

Wilmington returns to action at the All-Ohio Outdoor Championships at Ohio Wesleyan April 15.