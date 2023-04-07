Great Scott: WC slugger drives in 7 runs in 16-4 win

HAMILTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 16-4 thrashing of Miami University-Hamilton in non-conference action Thursday evening.

The Quakers pounded out 17 hits with Caleb Scott leading the way with seven RBIs. A pair of freshmen – Carter Scheben and Evan Eilerman – both had five hit games.

On the mound, Kaleb Stines picked up his third win of the season by hurling eight innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

The win propels the Quakers to 9-13 and drops the Herriers to 26-8.

Wilmington will return to Ohio Athletic Conference play today for a twinbill against Heidelberg University. First pitch from Tewksbury-Delaney Field is slated for 1 p.m.