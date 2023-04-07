LaRose speaks at Century Club dinner

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke recently at the annual Republican Century Club dinner held at the Spillway Lodge.

Secretary LaRose said, “We don’t want the federal government controlling how we run our elections … we want the states to run it. What we are trying to do in Ohio is to set an example for the rest of the country.”

He had said earlier that the ballot accuracy rate in Ohio in the 2022 election was 100 percent.

LaRose said that in Ohio the filing fee to start a new business is 99 bucks. Further, he said that “we can usually do that within 24 hours. In 2021, we had nearly 200,000 (new business starts). We are pro-business in Ohio.”