LEES CREEK — Taylor Barton’s one-out single down the right field line lifted East Clinton to a 4-3 win over Ripley Thursday in non-league softball action.

Chloe Scott held the Blue Jays to a pair of hits and struck out 12 to get the pitching win.

Megan Hadley and Anna Lopez both had two hits for East Clinton. Savannah Tolle reached base twice via walks.

Taylor Barton, Hadley and Lopez all drove in runs for East Clinton, according to the Game Changer website.