Mulvihill pitches Wildcats to 7-1 win over Rockets

BLANCHESTER — A six-run third propelled Blanchester to a 7-1 win over Clermont Northeastern Friday in SBAAC National Division play at Bott Field.

“Another great team win,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We were able to get everyone in the game and an at-bat. That is very important to me because of how hard these guys work.”

Michael Mulvihill pitched six innings of nine-strikeout ball on the mound for BHS.

“It started with Michael’s presence on the mound,” Lawson said. “He really set the tone for us. He didn’t get rattled with runners on base. He controlled the tempo of the game and continued to make pitches to get out of jams.”

Blanchester is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. CNE is 1-7, 1-1 in the National.

James Wymer and Austin Dick had two hits each for the Wildcats.

Dick and Cole Mueller drove in a couple of runs.

Blanchester plays at Williamsburg Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

“(Williamsburg) is the real test,” said Lawson. “Williamsburg is going to be good. They are senior heavy and have a ton of experience. Can’t show up flat. To me the team that gives up the least amount of free bases wins.”

SUMMARY

April 7, 2023

@Bott Field

Blanchester 7, Clermont NE 1

C^0^0^0^0^0^1^0^(1-5-1)

B^1^0^6^0^0^0^(7-6-3)

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Dick 3-1-2-2 J. Wymer 0-1-0-1 Skates 1-0-0-0 Sipple 2-1-0-1 Wiley 1-0-0-0 Miller 2-1-1-1 Adkins 1-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Mueller 2-0-1-2 Curless 1-0-0-0 Sears 0-1-0-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 Burress 0-0-0-0

SB: Dick 2, Sipple, Miller, J. Wymer, Sears, J. Wymer

SAC: J. Wymer

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Mulvihill (W, 1-0)^6^5^1^1^0^9

Dees^1^0^0^0^0^1