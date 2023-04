BEREA, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was held scoreless in a 25-0 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat at Baldwin Wallace University Friday.

Quaker goalkeeper Cody Everly made 18 saves. The Quakers were outshot 65-9 and lost the turnover battle 23-12.

Wilmington will face Ohio Northern 7 p.m. Monday at Townsend Field.