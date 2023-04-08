Heidelberg blanks Wilmington in OAC twinbill

TIFFIN, Ohio – Heidelberg defeated the Wilmington College softball team 6-0 in both games of an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill Friday afternoon.

In game one, Lindsey Carter had a double. Judea Wilson, McKenna Archey and Rachel Berry had singles. Avree Entler took the loss for WC. Hillary Huffer recorded the final five outs without surrendering a hit for the Quakers.

In the second game, Huffer dipped to 3-3 on the year as the starting pitcher. Berry went 2-for-3 for the Quakers.

Wilmington (10-12, 0-6 OAC) hosts Ohio Northern Wednesday.