Diels 18K, Murdock slam lifts Hurricane 5-1

MASON — Lauren Diels dominated Williamsburg with 18 strikeouts as Wilmington was victorious 5-1 Saturday in the Reds Futures HIgh School Showcase softball game at Mason High School.

Diels gave up three hits aand Wilmington took the lead early and never looked back.

Keiana Murdock sluged a grand slam in the first to give Wilmington a 4-0 lead.

Murdock finished with two hits. Lilly Trentman, Nevaeh Blackburn, Zoe Zurface and Diels also had hits for the Hurricane.

Brian Roberts was acting manager for Brian Spurlock, who was away from the game to see his wife Eileen Brady honored as one of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.