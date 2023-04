CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Two Wilmington College men’s track and field distance runners — Simon Heys and Noah Tobin — traveled to Lee University to compete in the 10,000-meter run Friday evening.

Heys finished third in the event with a time of 29:45.96. That time is currently 11th in NCAA Division III and is eight seconds short of his own school record. Tobin finished 31st by crossing the finish line in 30:56.85 in the 84-person field.