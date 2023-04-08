Williamsburg comes out on top in battle of Wildcats

WILLIAMSBURG — Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 8-1 Saturday afternoon in SBAAC National Division baseball.

Blanchester is 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the National. Williamsburg is 6-3 overall, 2-0 in the division.

“We could not get the job done,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We did not do the little things right.

“Too many free bases and not executing the little things that would end the inning defensively.”

Sammy Roush had two hits for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 8, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 8, Blanchester 1

B^0^0^1^0^0^0^0^(1-7-2)

W^0^1^1^0^2^4^x^(8-5-0)

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Routh 3-1-2-0 J. Wymer 3-0-2-0 Dick 3-0-1-0 J. Wymer 3-0-1-0 Sipple 3-0-0-0 Miller 2-0-0-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-0 Adkins 0-0-0-0 Dees 3-0-1-0 Mueller 3-0-0-0

(8) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Jones 3-3-1-1 Heffner 3-1-0-0 Sunderman 2-0-1-1 Holden 3-1-0-2 Bogan 4-0-0-0 Canter 3-1-2-1 Elkins 3-0-0-0 Miller 2-1-0-0 Lillie 1-0-0-0 Earley 2-1-1-2

2B: W-Jones, Earley

SB: W-Jones 2, Elkins

HBP: W-Heffner

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

West (L)^5.1^5^9^6^5^5

Adkins^0.2^0^0^0^0^1

Williamsburg

Jones (W)^7^7^1^1^1^8