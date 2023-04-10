Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Appointed Judge David Henry currently oversees the court in the morning with a visiting judge in the afternoon, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between April 3 and April 7:

• Dawson Nace, 24, theft, trespassing, criminal damages sentenced to 210 (suspended), fined $250, assessed $340 court costs. Nace must commit no further offenses for three years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and pay $100 in restitution to the victim. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed. The sentencing has been stayed for the criminal damage charge. Nace was ordered to serve four days forthwith for the damages offense.

• Angel Augustine-Mullins, 49, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (167 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Augustine-Mullins must take part in supervised probation.

• Emily Schalk, 32, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Schalk must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of no operator’s license, driving under suspension, a no tail lights violation, a seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Amanda Creamer, 48, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Creamer must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $150 of the fine. A dog-at-large charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Tyler Roeper, 25, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Erica Bevan, 18, of New Vienna, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Bevan must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Justin Fox, 39, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, assessed $340 court costs. Fox must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• John Hensley, 21, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), assessed $340 court costs. Hensley must take part in non-reporting probation.

• Stacy Yantz, 42, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Yantz will pay costs only as fine will be suspended for time served. Yantz must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Chasen Young, 62, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Feb. 20, 2023-Feb. 19, 2024, fined $575, assessed $170 court costs. Young must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of the fine. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge, a no license charge, an O.V.I.-suspension charge, a no brake lights violation, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• David Jones of Blanchester, junk on property, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Joshua Faries, 40, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, failure to control, fined $125, assessed $340 court costs. Additional of charges of driving under suspension-financial, a hit-skip, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• David Neal, 63, of Sabina, going 95 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Richard Thompson, 42, of Sabina, hit-skip, license suspended from April 6, 2023-October 5, 2023, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Thompson will be limited driving privileges approved upon request. A failure to control charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574