Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 8:30 a.m. on April 5, police responded to Vine Street in reference to the report of a small child – age 4 – walking in the roadway. A 47-year-old parent was later arrested for alleged child endangerment after another report at 5:56 a.m. on April 7 when the child was found unattended again.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Martinsville male for an alleged O.V.I. at 10:30 p.m. on April 5 at the 100 block of North South Street. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped by police for a marked lane violation. Suspected contraband – including a gram of marijuana and nine grams of meth – was located and the driver was indicated to be under the influence.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old Middlestown male for an alleged O.V.I. at 5:15 p.m. on April 6 at the 100 block of East Main Street. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. According to the report, open containers and suspected narcotics were located.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old Sardinia male for alleged domestic violence and criminal trespass at 11:46 p.m. on April 8 at a West Sugartree Street residence.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old female for alleged petty theft at 2:16 p.m. on April 3. According to the report, 3M ear muffs was allegedly stolen from a store on Rombach Avenue.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old female for alleged petty theft at 2:09 p.m. on April 8. The report indicates the suspect alleged stole $249 of general merchandise from a Progress Way business.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old female for alleged disorderly conduct at 4:38 p.m. on April 8 around Springbird Court and North Spring Street. According to the report, police responded to the area on a report of a female yelling.

• At 6:14 p.m. on April 5, police issued a warrant to a 60-year-old male for related to a domestic violence and criminal damage incident on Brownberry Drive. According to the report, a door received $300 of damage. A female subject was listed as a victim.

• At 1:11 a.m. on April 3, police conducted a traffic stop on South South Street for a plate light violations. According to the report, police located a firearm and suspected narcotics. The report indicates police gathered a gram of suspected meth/amphetamines, a hi-point 9mm pistol, and a gram of suspected marijuana. A 44-year-old Hillsboro female was listed as the suspect.

• At 10 p.m. on April 6, police began an investigation into a domestic violence report at a West Truesdell Street address. A 51-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 3:10 p.m. on April 5, police received a report of telecommunication harassment happening towards a 37-year-old female. No suspect was listed.

• At 4:25 p.m. on April 7, police received a report of burglary occurring at a Valley Street residence. The report indicates a PlayStation 4 and two necklaces were stolen.

• At 2:17 p.m. on April 3, a 37-year-old female reported $343 was stolen from her bank account.

• At 6:08 a.m. on April 1, police responded to a Rombach Avenue address in reference to someone reporting their door was open. The report indicates nothing was taken.

• At 6 p.m. on April 1, police responded to an address on Ruane Drive in reference to a damage to property report. A 20-year-old Dayton female reported a tired being damaged. The report lists an acquaintance of the victim – a 26-year-old Wilmington female – as the suspect.

• At 10:14 a.m. on April 3, a 35-year-old female reported her EBT card was stolen. $494.54 was reported was stolen.

• At 7:33 p.m. on March 30, police were called to a store on Progress Way in reference to a theft. According to the report, $20 of fuel was stolen.

• At 1:09 p.m. on April 2, police received a report of a gas drive off at a Progress Way business. $14.01 worth of gas was taken.

• At 6:22 p.m. on April 3, police received a report of a theft occurring at a Creekside Drive. The report lists a mailbox as the stolen item.

• At 1:43 p.m. on April 7, police received a report of theft occurring at a Fife Avenue residence. The report indicates a dog bowl was stolen. A 33-year-old Lynchburg male was listed as a suspect.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574