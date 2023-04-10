Dr. Santin talks CMH at 3M Club meeting

WILMINGTON — Dr. Brian Santin, a vascular surgeon and chief medical officer at Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH), gave an update on his services and those of CMH during a presentation for the 3M Club at Ohio Living Cape May on Monday, April 3.

For more information about CMH go to www.cmhregional.com.

The 3M Club hosts speakers with various expertise every other Monday at 9 a.m. Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May.

Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is the scheduled speaker for Monday, April 17. For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers or to inquire about presenting or being added to its mailing list, contact Bill Martin at [email protected]

For more information about Ohio Living Cape May Ohio Living, go to www.ohioliving.org