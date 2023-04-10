Clark Twp. to hold community clean-up event

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has given a grant to the trustees of Clark Township in order to sponsor a community clean-up event.

The event will provide residents — free of charge — an opportunity to dispose of larger items that they are unable to dispose of on their garbage pick-up. There are to be no tires, hazardous waste, electronics, batteries or appliances brought to this clean-up.

The residents of Clark Township may bring their items to the township building and place them in the dumpster on Cemetery Road in Martinsville.

The dumpster will be in place on April 14.