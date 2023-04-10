New Richmond stays unbeaten with 8-2 win over WHS

WILMINGTON — New Richmond scored three runs in back-to-back innings to erase and early deficit and topped Wilmington 8-2 Monday on the WHS softball diamond.
WHS is 1-3 in the SBAAC American Division and 4-3 overall.
The Lions lead the league with a perfect 4-0 mark. NR is 10-0 overall.
Wilmington led 2-1 but New Richmond scored three in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take the lead.
Addison Kretchek and Naveah Blackburn had three hits each for Wilmington.
SUMMARY
April 10, 2023
@Wilmington High School
New Richmond 8, Wilmington 2
NR^0^1^0^3^3^0^1^(8)
W^0^0^1^1^0^0^0^(2)
(8) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h) Summerville 5-0-2 Willis 5-0-0-0 Kirk 5-1-3 Flamm 4-0-1 Hartigan 3-3-2 Willis 4-0-0-0 Carroll 4-3-2 Boggs 4-1-3 Uhlenbach 3-0-1
(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-0-0-0 Trentman 4-0-0-1 Blackburn 3-0-3-0 Diels 4-0-1-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Applegate 2-1-1-0 Kretchek 3-0-3-1 Reynolds 2-0-0-0 Riley 3-1-1-0
2B: W-Blackburn, Kretchek; NR-Kirk, Carroll 2
3B: W-Riley
SB: W-Reynolds; NR-Boggs
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
L. Diels (L)^7^13^8^4^2^8