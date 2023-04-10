5-run 7th for BHS puts away feisty Astros

LEES CREEK — Drey Dees and Matt Adkins combined for 14 strikeouts and Blanchester put the game away with a big seventh, stopping East Clinton 9-2 Monday on the EC diamond.

The Wildcats are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the SBAAC National Division. East Clinton drops to 0-6, 0-2.

”My only two complaints is it took way too long to get the big frame we got in the seventh,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said of his team’s five-run outburst. “We should have had two or three of those. We also got picked off three times. I love being aggressive on the bases, but there is such a thing as being over aggressive.”

Dees started and pitched three innings with eight strikeouts for the win then Adkins followed with four innings of six-strikeout ball to get the save.

”Two great pitching performances from Drey and Matt,” Lawson said. “Getting out of a huge two runners on, no out jam in the fourth. Our strike percentage was over 60 percentage and we had no fielding errors. That is a recipe for a lot of wins.”

Bryce Sipple drove in three runs for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 9, East Clinton 2

B^2^0^1^0^1^0^5^(9-9-1)

EC^0^2^0^0^0^0^0^(2-5-6)

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) J. Wymer 4-3-2-1 Dick 4-1-1-1 J. Wymer 2-2-0-1 Sipple 4-1-2-3 Miller 2-0-1-0 Adkins 1-1-1-1 Dees 3-0-1-1 Elston 3-0-0-0 Sears 1-0-0-0 Mueller 3-0-1-0 TOTALS 32-9-9-8

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Collom 3-0-1-0 Kimmey 3-0-0-0 Beiting 0-0-0-0 Runk 1-0-0-0 Dunn 3-0-2-0 Lilly 4-0-0-0 Ellis 3-0-0-0 Huff 2-1-1-0 Warner 1-0-0-0 Rider 3-0-0-0 Baker 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 26-2-5-1

2B: B-Sipple, J. Wymer, Dees, Adkins

3B: EC-Baker

HBP: EC-Dunn Warner; B-Mueller, Adkins

SB: B-J. Wymer 2, Roush, Dees, Adkins

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dees^3^4^2^2^3^8

Adkins (W)^4^1^0^0^0^6

East Clinton

Dunn (L)^5^6^4^1^1^1

Beiting^1^3^5^3^1^2

Runk^1^0^0^0^0^2