Scott outduels Dawley, EC nips Blan 3-2

LEES CREEK — Chloe Scott outdueled Bailey Dawley and East Clinton edged Blanchester 3-2 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Scott gave up single runs in the first two innings then pitched scoreless ball the rest of the way. She gave up four hits and struck out 15.

Dawley gave up just one earned run and fanned eight.

“This was just a good, old-fashioned pitcher’s duel and it really came down to the team who the least mistakes was going to be the team that won,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said. “Bailey gave us a chance to win.”

SUMMARY

April 10, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3, Blanchester 2

B^1^1^0^0^0^0^0^(2-3-4)

EC^0^0^0^2^1^0^x^(3-4-0)

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Bare 3-1-1-0 Davenport 3-0-1-0 Lansing 3-0-0-0 B. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Toles 0-1-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-1-0 Falgner 2-0-0-0 Pell 2-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0

2B: B-Bare

HBP: B-B. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (L)^6^4^3^1^2^8

East Clinton

Scott (W)^7^3^2^2^0^15