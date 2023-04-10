Massie tennis nets win over former KTC rival 4-1

JAMESTOWN — Clinton-Massie knocked off former Kenton Trace Conference rival Greeneview 4-1 Monday in a non-league tennis match.

The win comes after last week’s first loss of the season to Goshen.

“Our whole team responded well, to get refocused on what we need to do to be successful,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

The doubles team of Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson won in three sets 6-3, 6-7, 10-4

SUMMARY

April 10, 2023

@Greeneview High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Greeneview 1

Singles

1-Connor Stulz defeated Ian Rinehart 7-6, 6-3.

2-Avden Faucett defeated Braxon Magulee 6-1, 6-0.

3-Shayne Hendricks lost to Ashton Hendricks 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated R. Hurst, B. Ratliff. 6-3, 6-7, 10-4.

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated I. Lither, L. Kibble 6-1, 6-1.

Junior Varsity

1-Austin Sauer defeated Dylan Laudermilk. 6-2, 6-2