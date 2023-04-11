Blankespoor resigns as WC women’s basketball coach

WILMINGTON, Ohio – After five seasons with the Wilmington College Quakers women’s basketball program, and the last three seasons as the head coach, Janel Blankespoor has announced her resignation to spend more time with her family.

In her three seasons as the head coach, Blankespoor led the Quaker women to an overall record of 29-32 and an Ohio Athletic Conference record of 17-29 making the OAC tournament in each of her three years. She coached five All-OAC players and 14 OAC All-Academic student-athletes.

“I would like to thank Janel for her contributions to Wilmington College and our women’s basketball program. We wish her well in her future endeavors.” said Bill Wilson, senior director of athletics.