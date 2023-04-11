Warriors hold off Falcons at CMHS 14-9

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Goshen held off Clinton-Massie 14-9 Monday in SBAAC American Division softball at CMHS.

The Warriors led 11-2 but the Falcons pulled within 11-8 in the fourth.

Sydney Doyle had five hits, scored three times and drove in two runs for Massie. Emma Crombie hit her first homerun for the Falcons. Layla Davis also drove in two runs. Brylie Green had three hits.

“We hit the ball well, just need to continue to improve on the defensive side and continue to get better,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.

Jaycee Bailey had five hits and three runs batted in for Goshen.

Maddie Courson and Davis pitched for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Goshen 14, Clinton-Massie 9

G^2^2^3^4^0^3^0^(14)

CM^2^0^2^4^0^1^0^(9)

(9) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-1-1-0 Crombie 5-1-1-1 Doyle 5-3-5-2 Davis 5-2-2-2 O. Ward 4-2-2-1 Green 4-0-3-1 M. Ward 4-0-0-0 Courson 4-0-1-1 Neeley 3-0-0-0 Gibson 1-0-0-0

HR: CM-Courson