Hurricane pushes but Warriors prevail 5-0

WILMINGTON — Goshen maintained its hold on the SBAAC American Division tennis standings Tuesday.
But it wasn’t easy.
Wilmington pushed the Warriors to three sets at first and second singles before falling 5-0 on the WHS courts.
Trey Reed lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-10 while Alex Lazic was defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-10.
Wilminton is 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the division. Goshen is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the division.
SUMMARY
April 11, 2023
@Wilmington High School
Goshen 5, Wilmington 0
Singles
1-Trey Reed was def by Cameron 6-3, 3-6, 4-10
2-Alex Lazic was def by Steele 4-6, 6-1, 6-10
3-Asher Fudge was def by Zimmerman 2-6, 1-6
Doubles
1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Thompson, Rice 1-6, 0-6
2-Dirk Rinehart, Christian Perez were def by Widner, Cameron 0-6, 1-6