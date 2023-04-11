Hurricane pushes but Warriors prevail 5-0

WILMINGTON — Goshen maintained its hold on the SBAAC American Division tennis standings Tuesday.

But it wasn’t easy.

Wilmington pushed the Warriors to three sets at first and second singles before falling 5-0 on the WHS courts.

Trey Reed lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-10 while Alex Lazic was defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-10.

Wilminton is 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the division. Goshen is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Goshen 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Cameron 6-3, 3-6, 4-10

2-Alex Lazic was def by Steele 4-6, 6-1, 6-10

3-Asher Fudge was def by Zimmerman 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Thompson, Rice 1-6, 0-6

2-Dirk Rinehart, Christian Perez were def by Widner, Cameron 0-6, 1-6