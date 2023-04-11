Common Pleas Court convictions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Common Pleas Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge John “Tim” Rudduck oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between March 1 and March 15:

• Mareesa Adams, 42, of Dayton, theft, attempted escape, failure to appear, sentenced to three years in prison (428 days credit served) concurrently, pay $2,378 in court costs. Contraband was forfeited. An additional failure to appear charge was dismissed.

• Anggel Augustine-Mullins, 49, aggravated drug possession, sentenced to 11 months of jail (11 months credit), must pay $937 in court costs.

• Robert Rapp, 34, of Wilmington, marijuana trafficking, sentenced to two years of community control, the STAR program, and six months of jail (48 days credit), pay $375 in court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Scott Stacy, 32, of Yellow Springs, aggravated drug possession, sentenced to no less than two years in prison no more than three (14 days credit), pay $784 in court costs. The contraband must be forfeited. An additional aggravated drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Heather Ferriman, 39, of London, Kentucky, aggravated drug possession, was sentenced to two years of community control and six months in jail (24 days credit), must pay $407 in court costs. Contraband was forfeited.

• Mark Nichols, 52, of Wilmington, aggravated drug possession, sentenced to two years of community control and six months in jail (35 days credit). Nichols was remanded to attend the STAR program. Contraband was forfeited. Must pay $659 in court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• Rose Russell, 40, of Wilmington, theft, receiving stolen property, sentenced to two years of community control, a one year of jail (12 days credit), must pay $138 in restitution to the victim, must pay $409 in court costs. A misuse of credit card charge was dismissed.

• Andrew Calhoun, 40, of Wilmington, aggravated drug possession, sentenced to two years of community control and six months in jail (58 days credit), must pay $309 in court costs.

• Cherie McLaughlin, 39, of Wilmington, burglary, sentenced to two years of community control and six months in jail (104 days served), must pay $386 court costs. Additional charges of criminal damage and criminal mischief were dismissed.

• Robert Childers, 33, of Lynchburg, receiving stolen property-motor vehicle, was sentenced to 18 months rehabilitation, must pay $289 in court costs plus $300 in intervention fees and $35 in restitution. The contraband was forfeited to the State of Ohio.

• Matthew Camp, 42, of Wilmington, drug possession, was sentenced to 18 months rehabilitation, must pay $326 in court costs plus $300 in intervention fees. The contraband was forfeited.

• Joshua Powell, 42, of Martinsville, receiving stolen property-motor vehicle, tampering with records, sentenced to 18 months of rehabilitation, must pay $1,264 in court costs plus $300 in intervention feeds. Contraband was forfeited.

