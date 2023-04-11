Tigers edge Astros for first National Division win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost three very tight singles matches Tuesday and were defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Astros are 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the division. Bethel-Tate is 1-3, 1-3.

Kasen Terrell and Mitchell Ellis won at first doubles in straight sets while second doubles won by forfeit.

SUMMARY

April 11, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Bethel-Tate 3, East Clinton 2

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Layne Pelvit 4-6, 3-6

2-Stephen Lozano was def by Luke Pelvit 3-6, 5-7

3-Carmen Brown was def by Gabe Powers 3-6, 3-6

Doubles

1-Kasen Terrell, Mitchell Ellis def Ava Scanton, Jake Perkins 6-0, 6-0

2-East Clinton won by forfeit