Tigers edge Astros for first National Division win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost three very tight singles matches Tuesday and were defeated by Bethel-Tate 3-2 in SBAAC National Division tennis.
The Astros are 1-5 overall, 1-3 in the division. Bethel-Tate is 1-3, 1-3.
Kasen Terrell and Mitchell Ellis won at first doubles in straight sets while second doubles won by forfeit.
SUMMARY
April 11, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Bethel-Tate 3, East Clinton 2
Singles
1-Bo Frye was def by Layne Pelvit 4-6, 3-6
2-Stephen Lozano was def by Luke Pelvit 3-6, 5-7
3-Carmen Brown was def by Gabe Powers 3-6, 3-6
Doubles
1-Kasen Terrell, Mitchell Ellis def Ava Scanton, Jake Perkins 6-0, 6-0
2-East Clinton won by forfeit